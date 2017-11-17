Image copyright Google

Celebrations have been held to mark the 10th anniversary of the opening of Scotland's first purpose-built Gaelic medium education school.

Bun-sgoil Ghàidhlig Inbhir Nis in Inverness was officially opened in 2007 by the then first minster Alex Salmond.

At the time, there were 100 pupils and 45 nursery pupils. The current roll is 232 pupils and 80 nursery children.

Since 2007, Highland Council has gone on to open a Gaelic school in Lochaber and is having one built on Skye.

Events held to mark the 10th anniversary of Bun-sgoil Ghàidhlig Inbhir Nis have included an evening featuring poetry recitals and Highland dancing.