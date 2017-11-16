Highlands & Islands

Thieves take meat from smokehouse in Corpach

A large quantity of meat has been stolen from a food retailer in Lochaber.

Venison, beef and pork were among the meat taken from a smokehouse at Annat Industrial Estate in Corpach, near Fort William.

The premise was broken into between 13:45 on Tuesday and 06:45 on Wednesday.

Police Scotland has appealed for information and warned of the potential of doorstep sales of the stolen meat.

