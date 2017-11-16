Thieves take meat from smokehouse in Corpach
- 16 November 2017
- From the section Highlands & Islands
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A large quantity of meat has been stolen from a food retailer in Lochaber.
Venison, beef and pork were among the meat taken from a smokehouse at Annat Industrial Estate in Corpach, near Fort William.
The premise was broken into between 13:45 on Tuesday and 06:45 on Wednesday.
Police Scotland has appealed for information and warned of the potential of doorstep sales of the stolen meat.