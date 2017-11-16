Image caption A large part of the retail park has been closed following the incident

The operators of Inverness Centre, the city's largest retail park, are investigating an incident in which a man was injured by broken glass.

A glass panel fell from a shop frontage and injured the man on Tuesday afternoon. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

A large part of the park remains closed following the incident.

Inverness Centre said it was investigating and assisting the ambulance service with its inquiries.

The centre has refused to comment on reports that similar incidents happened twice before this year.

Highland Council said its environmental health officers were assisting with an investigation.

A spokeswoman for the retail park said: "We are investigating the cause of an incident that occurred yesterday at the Inverness Centre.

"The ambulance service were in attendance and we are assisting them with their inquiries.

"The Inverness Centre is temporarily closed while we evaluate the cause of the incident. The safety of our customers and staff is our highest priority."