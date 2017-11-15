Image copyright Iain Erskine/RSPB Scotland

New methods to deter white-tailed sea eagles from preying on lambs are being trialled in Argyll and on Skye.

Crofters and farmers in the Highlands and Islands have for a number of years complained of the large birds of prey taking the young livestock.

In the past there was a scheme compensating sheep producers for lambs lost to the eagles.

The new techniques being trialled include audio or light-based bird scaring devices.

Trees where the birds nest close to areas with sheep near Oban are also being felled.

Scottish Natural Heritage is working with other organisations, including Forest Enterprise Scotland, on the trials.

Sea eagles are the UK's largest bird of prey and one of its most protected species.