Inverness Centre retail park shut after shopper injured
- 15 November 2017
Inverness' largest retail park has been temporarily closed to the public after two glass panels fell from a shop frontage and injured a shopper.
The incident happened outside one of the stores at the Inverness Centre shopping park next to the A96 on the east side of the city on Tuesday.
The site's owners said that the entire site would remain closed until further notice.
It has asked customers to check the park's website for updates.