Image copyright Andy Cole/PA Image caption Andy Cole said being in the outdoors helped to change his perspective on life

A man who climbed the UK's highest mountain every day for a month to help tackle his depression says the experience saved his life.

Andy Cole, a forklift driver from Blackpool, took on the challenge after a doctor recommended that being outdoors could boost his mood.

The 40-year-old decided to walk up and down Ben Nevis for a month. He has now just completed his challenge.

Mr Cole said the walks had helped change his perspective on life.

During the lowest points of his depression, Mr Cole said he had considered taking his own life.

Image copyright Andy Cole/PA Image caption Mr Cole also raised funds for Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team through his challenge

He said: "It has saved my life, the outdoors. Without the outdoors I would not be here today."

Mr Cole did the challenge to raise awareness about depression, and to raise money for Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team.