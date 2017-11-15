Image copyright RNLI Invergordon Image caption RNLI Invergordon and coastguard teams searched for the fishing boat

A distress call reporting that a fishing boat had broken down and was in difficulty is being treated as a hoax.

RNLI Invergordon lifeboat was launched just before 10:00 on Tuesday after Aberdeen Coastguard received a Pan Pan, an emergency call sent from a boat.

Following a search of Munlochy Bay in the Moray Firth, the lifeboat crew was stood down after finding no vessel in difficulty.

The boat was later found at Avoch harbour where it been for days.

Police Scotland has been alerted to the hoax call.

Coastguard volunteers from Inverness, Cromarty and Nairn were also involved in searching for the fishing boat. It was members of the coastguard who found the boat at the harbour.

Michael MacDonald, of RNLI Invergordon, said: "The RNLI relies entirely on voluntary contributions and legacies for its existence and operational service, and that it was extremely disappointing that people should waste valuable resources of the charitable organisation in such a thoughtless way."

He added: "It was fortunate that a genuine emergency didn't occur at the same time."