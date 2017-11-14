Image copyright Openreach Image caption Digging work at Skerray in Altnaharra

A broadband project that involved a community digging the trenches for the cables has gone live.

Openreach claims Altnaharra, a group of about 60 households in Sutherland, is now connected to some of the fastest broadband speeds in Scotland.

To hasten the process of installing the connections, local people and workers from Altnaharra Estate helped to lay about 4,800m of the cable needed.

Openreach said broadband speeds of up to 330Mbps were now possible.

Previously, Altnharra had some of the slowest connections in Scotland.

Homes in Skerray have been connected first with households in the wider Altnaharra area getting access to the ultrafast services over coming weeks.

'We promised'

The "dig your own broadband" project was run as a pilot.

Openreach said some of the techniques used, including a new type of digger, are now being used elsewhere in the UK.

Chief executive Clive Selley said: "We promised the people of Altnaharra and Skerray their new ultrafast services by this autumn, and we've delivered to the majority in Altnaharra ahead of schedule and are on track in Skerray.

"They'll see their internet connections rocket from some of the slowest speeds in Scotland to some of the fastest, and it's great to hear that the first local residents and businesses are already making use of the new, ultrafast network."