Some businesses have complained about incidents of anti-social behaviour and other offending

Police Scotland says it is committed to having an increased presence in Inverness city centre long-term.

The number of officers dedicated to working the city centre beat has been doubled to eight.

The move follows complaints from some businesses of a rise in anti-social behaviour.

On Sunday, Academy Street was temporarily closed to vehicles after two youths were seen on a church roof.

One of the youths has been charged in connection with the incident which saw firefighters assisting in the search of rooftops near East Church.

Over the summer, businesses in the city centre complained of vandalism, harassment and incidents of public disorder.

'Sustainable solution'

Inverness area commander Ch Insp Colin Gough said it was hoped an increased presence of police officers would discourage anti-social behaviour and other offending.

He said: "I would stress that this is not a short-term measure, this is a sustainable solution which we feel is the best way to ensure that the centre of Inverness remains a safe place to live, to visit and to do business.

"Inverness is generally a very safe place and the steps we are taking with our partners will help ensure it remains that way looking into the longer term.

"We are looking forward to working in partnership with the public, the Highland Council, the business community and many others to continue to provide a safe and welcoming city centre."

Highland Council has welcomed the move by Police Scotland.