Image copyright Police Scotland

Police have appealed for help tracing a Fort William woman who has been reported missing by her family.

Yvonne Hill, 31, was last seen in the Uddingston area in South Lanarkshire at about 16:00 on Sunday.

She left in her red Suzuki Swift car, registration SB11 KPE, and may have travelled to Aberdeenshire, Moray or back to the Highlands.

Ms Hill is described as being about 5ft 8in tall, of slim build with short hair.

Insp Isla Campbell, of Police Scotland, said: "It is out of character for Yvonne not to be in touch with her family and we are concerned for her.

"We want to find her as soon as possible to ensure she is ok.

"We understand she may be travelling in her car and ask that anyone who sees this vehicle contacts us as soon as possible.

"We don't know where Yvonne was planning to travel to but we understand she travelled north and was possibly headed for the Cairngorms or Speyside areas."