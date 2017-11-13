Highlands & Islands

Probe into cause of fire at flat in Kinlochleven

Firefighters and police are treating a fire at a flat in Kinlochleven as suspicious.

Emergency services were called to the property in the village's Park Road at about 20:20 on Friday 10 November.

Nobody was injured but the flat was extensively damaged.

Police Scotland said the cause was being investigated but it was being treated as suspicious and appealed for anyone with information to contact the force.

