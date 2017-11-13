Snowy scenes in Scotland's hills
- 13 November 2017
- From the section Highlands & Islands
Snow has been falling heavily over parts of the Scottish Highlands.
Some of the deepest snow is high in the Cairngorms, but it has also been falling at lower levels including around Aviemore.
Ben Wyvis, a mountain in Easter Ross, along with high ground at the Lecht in Aberdeenshire and in Glen Coe have coverings of the white stuff.
While not unusual for this time of year, there was a lack of snow last autumn and winter.