Image copyright Sue Middleton/Geograph Image caption Canna, one of Scotland's Small Isles, has a population of 17 people

A school on a tiny Scottish island has been closed after a family with four children left the isle.

It has emerged that husband and wife Gordon and Denise Guthrie quit Canna with their children, the school's only pupils, over the summer.

The school on the National Trust for Scotland (NTS) owned island, would be re-opened if another family with children moved there.

NTS is looking at how new families might be attracted to Canna.

The island, one of the Small Isles along with Eigg, Rum and Muck, has a population of 17 people.

A spokeswoman for NTS said the trust would be meeting the Isle of Canna Community Development Trust and other relevant organisations this week to "discuss a strategy for the future development of Canna".