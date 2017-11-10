Image copyright RNLI Image caption A towline was established between the lifeboat and the broken-down fishing boat

Six fishermen were brought to shore by a lifeboat crew in a nine-and-a-half hour rescue in stormy seas.

The men's creel boat, Sparkling Line, broke down off the north Sutherland coast on Thursday. Thurso lifeboat was launched to go to their aid.

The conditions included gale force eight winds and waves of up to 33ft (10m) in height.

The RNLI volunteers managed to get a towline to the fishing boat but the tow parted fives times during the rescue.

Shetland Coastguard was alerted by the Scrabster-based Sparkling Line's crew at about midday on Thursday.

The creel boat broke down after its propeller was "fouled" and the craft began drifting towards shore.

Image copyright RNLI Image caption High winds and large waves were encountered during the rescue

By about 22:00 on Thursday, the fishing boat had been towed into Scrabster Harbour.

The coxswain on the lifeboat was Dougie Munro who recently received his 40 years service medal from the RNLI.

Mr Munro's older brother, Bill "Wing" Munro retired as Thurso's coxswain last month after almost 48 years service at the station in Caithness.

Deputy coxswain Andy Pearson said the towing operation had been among the toughest shouts the Thurso crew had been involved in.