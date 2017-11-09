Image copyright Eoropie Play Park Image caption Eoropie Play Park was created almost 20 years ago

A children's play park on the north west coast of the Isle of Lewis is the focus of a new fundraising campaign.

Created by local mothers in 1998, Eoropie Play Park is described as being "hidden away in its beautiful setting" on coastal meadow known as machair.

The site has been extended over the years to become one of the biggest in the Western Isles.

But it has no toilets and money is being raised to pay for the building of the facilities.

Image copyright Eoropie Play Park Image caption The play park has increased in popularity with local families and visitors

Ticket sales from the Western Isles Lifestyle Lottery is helping to generate funding, with £8,000 raised so far through the scheme.

Eoropie Play Park committee said: "We have secured funding over the years for more play equipment, a kiosk, wages for kiosk workers, maintenance man, handy man and project manager.

"We have noticed a huge surge in the popularity of our park over the past few years, from the constant stream of tourists and locals.

"With this comes along the demand for toilets. The closest toilets are in a sports centre, almost a mile away."