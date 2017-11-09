Image copyright Getty Images

Police wildlife crime officers are carrying out anti-deer poaching patrols in the Highlands and Islands.

Illegal hunting of deer can become a problem in the run up to Christmas when the meat is offered for sale on the black market.

Police Scotland said its Operation Moon was being targeted at known poaching "hotspots".

Wildlife crime officer Daniel Sutherland said poachers were also often involved in other rural crimes.

Colin Shedden, Scottish director of the British Association for Shooting and Conservation, added: "Those who poach deer care little for their welfare and may resort to inappropriate firearms, illegal snares or even use dogs.

"Nor will they respect the close seasons which are designed to offer protection for dependent young.

"We would encourage all responsible deer stalkers and managers to let Police Scotland know of any suspicious activity or evidence of deer being taken illegally."