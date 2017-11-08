Name chosen for new bridge over River Ness
8 November 2017
From the section Highlands & Islands
A new bridge that has been constructed over the River Ness in Inverness has been given a name.
Holm Mills Bridge received the most votes in an online poll held on eight suggested titles for the crossing.
The bridge forms part of Highland Council's new West Link road in Inverness.
The name, which received 40,320 votes out of the 105,446 votes cast, recalls the manufacturing of fabric at mills in the area in the 18th Century.