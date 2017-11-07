A hairdresser has told a court that he was trying to untangle his hair from his spectacles moments before he crashed his car on the A9.

David Maclean, 41, from Falkirk, lost control of his car and collided with another vehicle near Latheronwheel in Caithness in July last year.

Maclean and the driver of the other car were injured.

Appearing at Wick Sheriff Court, Maclean admitted a charge of careless driving.

He was ordered to carry out 63 hours of unpaid community work and incurred four penalty points on his driving licence.

The court was told that he had recently started up his own hairdressing business.