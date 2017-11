Image copyright CalMac Image caption Martin Dorchester announced late last year that he would stand down in March 2017

Caledonian MacBrayne's managing director is to leave the ferry company to take up the role of chief executive at a Scottish charity.

Last October, Martin Dorchester said he was leaving CalMac before later deciding to continue beyond his planned leaving date in March this year.

He said a move to nationalise ferry services had changed his mind.

CalMac said Mr Dorchester was now leaving to join Includem, which supports vulnerable young people.