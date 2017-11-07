Image copyright Inverness Coastguard/Bristow group

This image was taken from the flight deck of Inverness Coastguard helicopter during training over the snow-dusted Scottish Highlands at the weekend.

The photograph has been shared online by the Bristow Group-operated Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) helicopter crew.

The MCA said it was essential the search and rescue crews trained in all weathers.

On Sunday, the Inverness-based crew were involved in two rescues operations in and around Glen Coe.

