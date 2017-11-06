Image copyright Google Image caption The lights on the A96 in Nairn could be removed completely early next year.

A set of traffic lights in Nairn are to be switched off to test whether this helps to ease traffic flow through the Highlands town.

The A96 where it passes through Nairn frequently becomes congested and long tailbacks can form on the trunk road.

The signals at the junction of the A96 and Albert Street are to be covered up before the end of this month, and could be removed completely early next year.

Drivers will still be required to give way at the junction.

Transport Scotland said the trial followed discussions between it and Highland Council, representatives from Nairn Community Focus Group and trunk road operating company Bear Scotland.