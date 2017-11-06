Image copyright Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team Image caption The lights of the coastguard helicopter can be seen in this image taken by Glencoe MRT during Sunday's rescue

A mother and daughter were airlifted to safety from a mountain in Glen Coe after the 12-year-old girl slipped and dislocated a knee.

The pair were on a walk 2,500ft up Buachaille Etive Mor when the youngster fell on Sunday afternoon.

Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team was alerted at 16:35.

An Inverness-based coastguard helicopter airlifted the mother and daughter to where two ambulances were waiting at Torlundy.

The vehicles took the girl and a walker who had injured an ankle in an earlier incident at Beinn Pharlagain, near Rannoch Station, to Belford Hospital in Fort William for treatment.

Image copyright MCA Image caption A coastguard image from the first of Sunday's rescues near Rannoch Station

Giles Ratcliffe, captain of the Inverness Coastguard helicopter involved, said: "It was a fairly busy day yesterday with these two back-to-back jobs.

"The first job was fairly straightforward but when we were scrambled to the second job we still had the first patient onboard.

"Thankfully, he was not badly injured so we kept him onboard whilst we rescued the little girl.

"It was getting dark and cold, and certainly below freezing where the girl and her mother were located - some 2,500ft up the mountain.

"Once we winched the young girl on board we took both casualties to Fort William. We wish them both a speedy recovery."