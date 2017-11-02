Image copyright dr julian paren/geograph Image caption The Battle of Culloden, near Inverness, was fought in 1746

A housing developer looks set to push ahead with plans to build homes on a site close to the Culloden Battlefield.

Inverness Properties secured planning permission in 2014 for 16 homes at Viewhill, which is about half a mile from the location of the battle.

The site has now been taken over by Inverurie-based Kirkwood Homes.

The 1745 Association has reiterated earlier opposition to the development because research suggests the site has close links to the battle.

Kirkwood Homes has sought permission from Highland Council for what it calls "minor alterations" to the plans.

Highland councillors had refused Inverness Properties planning permission.

But, following an appeal by the developer, a Scottish government-appointed planning official granted permission with conditions in January 2014.

The reporter agreed with Historic Scotland that it was unlikely that the proposal would have "any impact on the character and ambience of the battlefield".

Fought on 16 April 1746 near Inverness, Prince Charles Edward Stuart and his Jacobite force were defeated at Culloden by a government army led by the Duke of Cumberland.

The fighting took place over a wider area than the parts of the battlefield that are in the care of the National Trust for Scotland, which opposed the original plans for Viewhill.

In a new statement, the 1745 Association said research suggested the government's lines may have extended to the site of the planned housing development.