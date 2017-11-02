Families of Syrian refugees are to be resettled in Dingwall in the next few months, Highland Council has said.

Working with Scottish councils body Cosla, Highland Council has already resettled nine families in its area.

Four families were provided with homes in Lochaber earlier this year and five were given accommodation in Alness in Easter Ross in 2016.

Highland Council hopes to eventually offer homes to 25 to 30 families up to the year 2020.

The local authority said a number of families would be resettled in Dingwall.