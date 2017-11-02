From the section

Image copyright Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

Hotel development company Patio Hotels (Aberdeen) plans to turn an empty office block in Inverness into a four-star hotel.

Formerly known as Bridge House, the city centre property is on Church Street and near the River Ness.

Acting on behalf of Threadneedle Pensions, Shepherd Chartered Surveyors sold the four-storey property for an undisclosed sum.

Patio Hotels (Aberdeen) already operates Inverness' Kingsmills Hotel.