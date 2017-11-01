From the section

Image copyright Inverness College UHI Image caption Architectural technical students have been challenged to design the planned mill

A disused farm steading on the Black Isle in the Highlands is to be converted into a mill for weaving tartan.

Clare Campbell, founder of tartan design studio Prickly Thistle, is raising £500,000 for the project.

Architectural technology students at Inverness College UHI are assisting with designs and plans of the mill.

The 20 final year students have been split into four "clans" to produce to work on their designs.

Ms Campbell will selected her preferred design which will form part of a planning application to Highland Council.