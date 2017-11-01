Highlands & Islands

Plan to turn Black Isle steading into weaving mill

Students at site of mill Image copyright Inverness College UHI
Image caption Architectural technical students have been challenged to design the planned mill

A disused farm steading on the Black Isle in the Highlands is to be converted into a mill for weaving tartan.

Clare Campbell, founder of tartan design studio Prickly Thistle, is raising £500,000 for the project.

Architectural technology students at Inverness College UHI are assisting with designs and plans of the mill.

The 20 final year students have been split into four "clans" to produce to work on their designs.

Ms Campbell will selected her preferred design which will form part of a planning application to Highland Council.

Image copyright Inverness College UHI
Image caption Plans for the steading conversion are to eventually be submitted to Highland Council

