Highlands & Islands

First road to be built on tiny island of Sanday

Rough track on Sanday Image copyright Isle of Canna Community Development Trust
Image caption Sanday's rough track becomes blocked at high tide

A tiny Scottish island is to get its first road.

The 3m-wide, mile and a half long route is to be constructed on Sanday, which is connected by a bridge to the neighbouring Isle of Canna.

Once built, the road will replace a rough track that is covered by water at high tide.

Isle of Canna Community Development Trust is helping with a crowdfunding campaign to raise more than £31,400 to pay for the construction of the road.

The National Trust for Scotland, which owns the two islands, has contributed funding.

