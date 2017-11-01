Image copyright Isle of Canna Community Development Trust Image caption Sanday's rough track becomes blocked at high tide

A tiny Scottish island is to get its first road.

The 3m-wide, mile and a half long route is to be constructed on Sanday, which is connected by a bridge to the neighbouring Isle of Canna.

Once built, the road will replace a rough track that is covered by water at high tide.

Isle of Canna Community Development Trust is helping with a crowdfunding campaign to raise more than £31,400 to pay for the construction of the road.

The National Trust for Scotland, which owns the two islands, has contributed funding.