Photographer's love of remote Scottish postboxes

Postbox on Yell, Shetland Image copyright Martin Parr/Magnus Photos
Image caption A postbox on Yell, Shetland

A photographer is sharing his interest in red postboxes in some of the UK's most dramatic landscapes.

Martin Parr's collection of images were taken during holidays in the Scottish Highlands and Islands with his wife, Susie.

Postbox in Applecross Image copyright Martin Parr/Magnum Photos
Image caption A postbox in Applecross in the north west Highlands
Postbox in Helmsdale Image copyright Martin Parr/Magnum Photos
Image caption A postbox at Helmsdale in Sutherland

The couple travelled across the Highlands mainland and also visited many islands, including Barra, Lewis, and Islay as well as the isles of Orkney and Shetland.

Mr Parr's photographs have been published in new book, Remote Scottish Postboxes, by RRB PhotoBooks.

He said: "When you are in the middle of nowhere, in a bleak landscape and in wild weather, these little post boxes are strangely comforting, a sign that other people are around, that life is going on, and that you are connected to the world."

Postbox on Tiree Image copyright Martin Parr/Magnus Photos
Image caption A postbox on Tiree in the Inner Hebrides

