Image copyright MCA Image caption An image showing a mountain rescuer being lowered from the coastguard helicopter

A coastguard helicopter crew contended with gale force winds, heavy turbulence and poor visibility on a rescue operation, it has emerged.

The Inverness-based crew airlifted nine members of Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team to where they could be safely left to go to the aid of a fallen walker.

The man was blown over in high winds and injured a leg in a fall of about 40ft (12m) at Loch Avon on Saturday.

The rescue team carried the man on a stretcher for 1.2 miles (2km).

The stretcher-carry was done in difficult weather conditions and ended at CairnGorm Mountain ski centre where an ambulance was waiting to take the walker, who had serious leg fractures, to hospital.

'Remarkable journey'

Cairngorm MRT later praised the flying skills of the coastguard crew.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency has now released further details of the operation.

Image copyright Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team Image caption Nine members of Cairngorm MRT carried the injured man on a stretcher for more than a mile

A spokeswoman said: "Gale force winds, heavy turbulence, poor visibility and low cloud cover meant that the helicopter was restricted to flying the mountain rescue team about half a kilometre from the location of the casualty.

"Despite the weather conditions, the casualty was in safe hands after the coastguard airlifted the nine-strong Mountain Rescue Team - three of whom were doctors.

"They worked in difficult weather conditions to stabilise the casualty and prepared to take him to safety.

"The mountain rescue team then made a remarkable 2km journey on foot as they stretchered the casualty to the Cairngorms ski centre where he was met by a waiting ambulance."