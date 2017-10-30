Image caption People venturing into Scotland's hills are being asked to take bright-coloured clothing and other items

Hillwalkers are being encouraged to wear bright coloured clothing after a man's orange survival bag played a part in saving his life after he got lost.

Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team said the walker from the Glasgow area had to spend a night in the hills near Glen Strathfarrar.

He got lost on Friday after making a navigational error.

His bag was spotted on Saturday during a search involving more than 30 people from five mountain rescue teams.

The survival bag also helped to protect the hillwalker, who was described as being well equipped, during his night out in the open.

Dundonnell MRT's leader Donald Macrae said: "I want to thank all the teams that supported us in this search.

"The area we had to cover was potentially massive and being able to drawn upon the support of neighbouring teams - Torridon, Kintail, RAF Lossiemouth and Sarda - showed great teamwork.

"The missing person was well equipped, including a bright orange survival bag and it was this that certainly contributed to him surviving the night and being found."

Mr Macrae added: "I would encourage anyone venturing into the hills on their own to be confident in their navigational skills.

"In general it is challenging to see someone on the hill if they are wearing dark coloured clothing. I would suggest, if you are lost that, if you can, wear some bright colours as they can provide great contrast to a grass or heather background."