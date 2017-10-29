Image copyright Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team

A walker has been rescued after being blown over and falling into a steep watercourse high in the Cairngorms.

Rescue teams battled stormy conditions and carried the injured man, who had a serious leg injury, on a stretcher for several miles.

A coastguard helicopter flew some of the rescuers close to the scene but had to turn back as the weather worsened.

After an eight-hour rescue operation the man was brought by a 4x4 vehicle to a waiting ambulance.

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team said the walker was part of a group who were all "survival skills enthusiasts" and had done "everything possible to look after themselves".

'Remarkable flying'

A spokesman said: "The injured walker was high in the Cairngorms, on steep ground, soaking wet, and suffering from a serious injury.

"We needed to get him to safety quickly, but the weather was deteriorating rapidly and darkness was falling."

He added: "The helicopter did some remarkable flying to get close to the casualty, but in the end they too were defeated by the weather.

"After a prolonged eight-hour rescue, the casualty was delivered to a waiting ambulance.

"A great outcome. The guys put in a tough shift last night, but it could have been a lot worse. It was a great example of team work with the helicopter."