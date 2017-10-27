Image caption The refurbished stonework on Inverness Town House

Repairs to the exterior of one of Inverness' most historic buildings is nearing completion.

Scaffolding has been removed from outside the town house, leaving largely just street-level, protective boarding to be taken away from the site.

In August, a large covering was removed from the front of the 19th Century building.

The wrapping showing an image of the inside of the town house was put up to cover the unsightly scaffolding.

Built to a Flemish-Baronial style, the town house was opened in 1882 by Queen Victoria's second son Alfred.

The building is owned by the Inverness Common Good Fund and is a working Highland Council building.

The town house hosted the only gathering of Liberal Prime Minister David Lloyd George's UK government cabinet outside London.

He was on holiday in Gairloch, Wester Ross, and brought his ministers together in Inverness in September 1921.

The meeting was called following Ireland's rejection of the King.