A82 shut after one-vehicle crash near Spean Bridge
- 25 October 2017
- From the section Highlands & Islands
A serious accident has closed the A82 at Letterfindlay north of Spean Bridge in the Highlands.
The one-vehicle crash happened just before midday.
Police Scotland said the accident had closed the A82 and diversions were in place via the A86 and A9.
Traffic Scotland said both diversions involved a distance of about 154 miles (248km).