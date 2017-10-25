Image copyright Highland Council Image caption The section of collapsed road in Knoydart

A trunk road in the Highlands has been affected by a landslide while a section of another route in a remote part of the region has collapsed.

Rocks and mud have partly blocked the A82 between Drumnadrochit and Invermoriston.

Police Scotland said one lane of the carriageway was open to traffic.

A 15m (49ft) section of the single track road between Scottas and Airor on the remote Knoydart peninsula has collapsed.

Highland Council was alerted to the problem in Knoydart late on Tuesday night.

The local authority said the road, which has collapsed at an area known as Soldiers Rock, was a lifeline route for the communities of Airor, Doune and Sandaig.

Repairs will take several weeks because of the remoteness of the location, said the council.

A landing craft has been sought to help ferry materials to the coastal site.

In the meantime, people in the local communities have set up their own "shuttle" service. This is involves having a vehicle on either side of the collapsed section.