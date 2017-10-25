World Heritage status suggested for Skye

World Heritage status could be sought for the Isle of Skye to help attract funding for improvements to facilities for tourists.

Highland Council has published a paper setting out short and long-term ways of easing pressure on tourist hotspots and upgrading services such as car parks.

The number of visitors to Skye has been increasing in recent years.

World Heritage sites already in Scotland include The Antonine Wall, Neolithic Orkney and St Kilda.

Highland Council has described its paper, Skye and Raasay Tourism Infrastructure: A Dynamic Workshop Approach, as "ambitious".

The local authority said tourism infrastructure issues on Skye and neighbouring Raasay "came to a watershed" this year, with the "exponential growth in tourist numbers colliding with an infrastructure that is no longer fit for purpose".

Councillor Ronald MacDonald, who co-wrote the paper, said a World Heritage Site listing for Skye was among the long-term objectives.

He said: "The World Heritage listing is intended to offer long-run sustainability to the land-based tourism industry, by attracting funding from a diverse range of sources."