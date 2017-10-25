Image copyright Colin Seddon

Three rescued otters have been released at a freshwater loch in the Highlands.

The trio were orphaned when they were cubs and taken into the care of the Scottish SPCA's National Wildlife Rescue Centre in Fishcross, near Alloa.

Image copyright Colin Seddon

Named Eddy, Stream and Smoult, they were taken to the loch on land owned by the Woodland Trust.

Since opening in 2012, the rescue centre at Fishcross has provided care for 105 otters, 96 of which were cubs.

Image copyright Colin Seddon

Camera traps will be used to monitor the survival of Eddy, Stream and Smoult.

Image copyright Colin Seddon

All images courtesy of Colin Seddon/Scottish SPCA.