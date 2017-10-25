Image copyright Loch Ness RNLI

A new lifeboat station is being constructed on a shore of Loch Ness.

The building will eventually replace Loch Ness RNLI's current base close to Temple Pier, near Drumnadrochit.

The new station is being built at the pier and will provide the lifeboat crew with a larger facility fitted with a changing room and an area for training.

Loch Ness RNLI is having its busiest year since the lifeboat was put into service in 2008.