New lifeboat station on Loch Ness takes shape
- 25 October 2017
- From the section Highlands & Islands
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A new lifeboat station is being constructed on a shore of Loch Ness.
The building will eventually replace Loch Ness RNLI's current base close to Temple Pier, near Drumnadrochit.
The new station is being built at the pier and will provide the lifeboat crew with a larger facility fitted with a changing room and an area for training.
Loch Ness RNLI is having its busiest year since the lifeboat was put into service in 2008.