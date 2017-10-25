Image copyright JASPERIMAGE Image caption The woman's Smart car crashed into the front of an oncoming lorry

A 58-year-old woman has died following a head-on crash between her car and a lorry on the A9 near Aviemore.

The collision happened about two miles south of the village at 18:45 on Tuesday.

The road was closed for about seven hours while police carried out an investigation.

It is the third crash in less than two weeks involving lorries and cars on the Badenoch and Strathspey section of the A9 trunk road.

Last week, a man died when his car was in collision with an HGV near the Lynwilg junction at Aviemore.