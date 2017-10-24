Image copyright Getty Images

What is described as one of Britain's most remotely located book festivals is to open on Wednesday.

Faclan: The Hebridean Book Festival will be taking place at An Lanntair in Stornoway on Lewis until Saturday.

The festival's headline guest writers include bestselling novelist Michelle Paver and mountaineer Doug Scott.

Also giving talks will be Peter Mackay and Christopher Fleet, who have both recently been shortlisted for Saltire Society Literary Awards.