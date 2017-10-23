Image copyright Trees for Life Image caption Camera trap footage of the beaver family

An effort to relocate a family of beavers found living at a Highlands river has been suspended after two of the animals died.

The Scottish government ordered the trapping and removal of the beavers from the river near Beauly because they had been released illegally.

One of the dead animals had suffered an eye deformity and infection.

The cause of the other beaver's death is unknown. A third beaver is in the care of the Scottish SPCA.

The existence of the family of beavers was made public by conservation charity Trees for Life. It asked the government to consider leaving the animals where they were.