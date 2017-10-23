A tree branch was among objects thrown from a graveyard at cars on a nearby road in the Highlands.

The incident took place at a cemetery close to the A939 Grantown road, near Nairn, on Sunday afternoon.

Police have appealed for information about a young man seen in the area at the time.

He was described as being 5ft 6in tall, of slim build with dark, medium length hair and was wearing a purple or blue hooded top.

Constable Martyn Cameron, of Police Scotland, said: "Fortunately on this occasion no serious damage was caused.

"However, it should go without saying that behaviour like this is very irresponsible and could have led to more serious consequences if the drivers were distracted by the actions of this individual."