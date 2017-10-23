Image copyright Danilo Maroni

A new chief executive has been appointed at the largest arts venue in the Highlands.

James Mackenzie-Blackman will take over from Colin Marr at Inverness' Eden Court Theatre and Cinema.

Mr Marr, who had been in the post since 1997, is taking up the job of chief executive of Edinburgh Playhouse.

Mr Mackenzie-Blackman has worked in performing arts for more than 17 years. He is currently executive director at theatre company New Adventures.

Eden Court expects its new chief executive to take up his role early next year.