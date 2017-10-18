Serious crash on A9 at Aviemore closes road in both directions
- 18 October 2017
- From the section Highlands & Islands
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The A9 has been closed in both directions in Aviemore following a serious crash.
The crash, which is thought to involve a lorry and a car, happened just before 16:00.
Police said local diversions had been put in place.
No further information is available.