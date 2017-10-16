Image copyright John Aldersey-Williams Image caption Passengers were taken by bus back to the terminal building

An investigation is under way after a plane bound for Glasgow veered off the runway at Stornoway Airport on Lewis.

BBC Scotland understands that one of the light fittings on the runway punctured a tyre on the Flybe aircraft on Sunday evening.

The plane left the runway as it was taxiing for take off and ran on to a grass strip.

Emergency services were alerted but none of the three crew or 29 passengers on board flight BE2975 was hurt.

Flybe and Eastern Airways said they were bussed back to the airport terminal and overnight accommodation would be provided to those needing it.

They were also offered alternative travel from Stornoway to Glasgow on Monday.

The aircraft is awaiting engineering inspection.