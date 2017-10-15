Image copyright Maritime and Coastguard Agency

A dog being swept out to sea has been rescued after it was spotted by a coastguard helicopter which was on a training exercise.

The Cockapoo was in the sea near Cummingston, between Hopeman and Burghead on the Moray coast.

The helicopter kept watch until the Moray inshore lifeboat based at Findhorn arrived and its crew succeeded in bringing the dog on board.

The dog is believed to have been unharmed by its ordeal.

Tweeting video of the incident, the Maritime and Coastguard agency said: "During a training session in #MorayFirth today, the Inverness Coastguard helicopter helped locate a Cockerpoo being swept out to sea at #Cummingston. Dog safely rescued by Moray inshore lifeboat #allsafe."

The crew of the coastguard rescue were alerted to reports of a dog in the water at about 10:45, while they were taking part in a training session.

A coastguard spokesman said: "(The helicopter) was quickly able to locate the animal and alert the Moray inshore rescue boat based at Findhorn to its location.

"They pulled the dog onto the boat and returned it to its owners who were waiting on shore with the Burghead Coastguard Rescue Team."