Image copyright Johnpaul Peebles Image caption This year's Mòd is being held in Fort William

This year's Royal National Mòd is due to get under way in Fort William.

The Mòd is Scotland's biggest celebration of Gaelic culture has attracted a record entry of more than 3,600 participants.

The four-day event, which is being held from 13-21 October, features song, music, dance and arts competitions as well as performances.

The Gaelic festival is organised by An Comunn Gàidhealach which was founded in Oban in 1891.

The Mòd is being held in Fort William for the first time in 10 years.

The festival gives opportunities for people of all ages to perform across a range of competitive disciplines