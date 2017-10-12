Husky dog sought over 'otter worrying'

Image copyright Getty Images

Police in the Western Isles are appealing for witnesses following what they described as the "worrying of otters" by a dog in North Uist.

The incident happened on the Clachan Sands beach area on Tuesday at about 11:00.

Police said they were keen to speak to a man who was seen in the area with a husky dog, which was reported to be worrying otters on the beach.

The man was using a black German-registered Volkswagen Transporter van.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in Benbecula.