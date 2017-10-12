Highlands & Islands

Husky dog sought over 'otter worrying'

river otter Image copyright Getty Images

Police in the Western Isles are appealing for witnesses following what they described as the "worrying of otters" by a dog in North Uist.

The incident happened on the Clachan Sands beach area on Tuesday at about 11:00.

Police said they were keen to speak to a man who was seen in the area with a husky dog, which was reported to be worrying otters on the beach.

The man was using a black German-registered Volkswagen Transporter van.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in Benbecula.