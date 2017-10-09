Image copyright Google

Lorry loads of dead fish are being collected from a sea loch on the Isle of Lewis after they were attacked by a virus, the BBC understands.

Salmon farmers Marine Harvest said they were facing a "number of fish health issues" at Loch Eireasort.

Locals have raised concerns about the smell of rotting fish at the shore and about possibly heightened levels of E.coli in the sea loch.

Marine Harvest has apologised for the inconvenience.

It is thought the salmon's immune systems were weakened by repeated cycles of starving the fish then treating them for lice, which has left them vulnerable to the virus.

Steve Bracken, from Marine Harvest, said: "We have been facing a number of fish health issues at Loch Eireasort and have been doing everything we can to resolve the problems.

"The salmon are beginning to respond to treatment and things are starting to improve. We can only apologise for any inconvenience this has caused for our neighbours."