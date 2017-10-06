Two brothers who attacked and raped a 19-year-old woman have been jailed for a total of more than 11 years.

Alexander Stewart, 20, met the victim through a dating website before taking part in the sex attacks with his 23-year-old sibling Christopher Drummond.

They attacked the woman at Stewart's home in Invergordon on 18 October last year.

At the High Court in Edinburgh, Drummond was jailed for seven years and Stewart for four-and-a-half years.

Judge Lady Carmichael told the pair: "Together you subjected the 19-year-old complainer to an appalling series of sexual assaults."

She pointed out that Drummond had initially ordered Stewart to hold the victim down and issued further orders to him during the continuing assaults.

'Extremely troubling'

"It was clear from the evidence that you Christopher Drummond dominated Alexander Stewart," she said.

She told Stewart that she considered he was someone who was prone to manipulation by his older brother and that he was genuinely afraid of him.

The judge told Drummond that his attitude to women was "extremely troubling".

She ordered that Stewart should be given a further period of supervision for 18 months and told both brothers that they would be on the sex offenders' register indefinitely.

Drummond, a prisoner, and Stewart, of Invergordon, had denied assaulting and raping the woman during their trial.

'Highly susceptible'

They were both found guilty of a charge of assaulting her and two charges of raping her.

Defence counsel David Moggach, for Drummond, said he still maintained his position that what had taken place was consensual.

He said that Drummond had been visiting his brother but was "quite oblivious and unaware" of any problems the younger man may have had.

Lorenzo Alonzi, for Stewart, said he had been diagnosed with ADHD.

The defence counsel added: "He is someone who is highly susceptible to suggestion and easily led and manipulated."

He told the court: "There has been a progressive acceptance by him of his guilt."