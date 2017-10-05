Image copyright Hial

British Airways is to increase the number of flights it operates between Inverness and London Heathrow from next year.

The airline said it would expand its service from seven flights per week to 10 from 25 March.

The flights will operate on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Local business leaders described the announcement as "excellent news" for the Highlands economy, with more visitors expected in the region.

Inglis Lyon, managing director of Inverness Airport operator Hial, said: "We have worked closely with British Airways to further improve connectivity and the new schedule provides additional two-way connectivity with destinations such as Atlanta, San Diego, Phoenix, Berlin and Mexico City.

"We can also anticipate more than 10% additional inbound passengers to the Highlands and Islands to experience all the north of Scotland has to offer."

'Excellent news'

Inverness Chamber of Commerce chief executive Stewart Nicol said: "This is excellent news for Inverness and the Highlands and Islands as it strengthens one of the most important routes out of Inverness Airport.

"This important development significantly improves connectivity between the highland capital and the UK's most important hub airport."

Last month, Hial announced that a new weekly service between Inverness and Switzerland's Zurich Airport will run for nine weeks next summer.

Operated by Swiss airline Edelweiss Air, the new direct route is to start on 3 July.